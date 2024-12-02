Quiet start to the week, but an unsettled pattern emerges

Daniel Phillips

The work week is getting off to a very pleasant, very quiet start, however, it does not look like it will necessarily end that way.

Despite the potential for showers and storms later this week Monday is shaping up to be another great day.

Skies remain clear with temperatures in the mid 60s and a light breeze coming in from the north keeping everything fresh.

Lows tonight will drop back down into the low 40s but it doesn't look like frost will be an issue.

This quiet, sunny pattern continues into Tuesday which may end up being a little cooler after a chilly start to the morning.

Still though you can expect highs to sit in the low 60s and the winds to be fairly relaxed.

Wednesday is when the change starts to arrive.

Clouds will move in through the middle of the week as moisture pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico along a warm front and temperatures will reach into the upper 60s.

Showers look like they'll hold off until late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning and thunderstorms seem likely to continue Thursday.

At this time it doesn't look like severe weather will be much of an issue as the warm air won't be in place long enough to bolster our dynamics.

We'll try and clear out by the end of the week but cloud cover looks to prove pretty stubborn and it seems likely that we'll have another round of showers late in the weekend.