Quiet MLK Day forecast; Winter weather maker moves into Acadiana later this week

Just when you thought snow in the southeast for the second year in a row was enough, the latest forecast shows a potentially significant winter weather event approaching.

Both the EURO and GFS models suggest we could see a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet as a strong cold front moves in early Saturday, continuing through Monday. Prepare for a fluctuation of temperatures from Friday through Monday.

Ice accumulation estimates vary quite a bit. The EURO model predicts nearly 2" of ice for northern Louisiana, especially around Alexandria and north, while the GFS model shows lighter accumulations along the coast up to half an inch. Regardless of the specific numbers, it's definitely something to keep an eye on as the week progresses!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Stay tuned for updates on timing and amounts, as winter weather forecasting in the south can be tricky!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.