Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Quiet MLK Day forecast; Winter weather maker moves into Acadiana later this week

Posted

Just when you thought snow in the southeast for the second year in a row was enough, the latest forecast shows a potentially significant winter weather event approaching.

Both the EURO and GFS models suggest we could see a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet as a strong cold front moves in early Saturday, continuing through Monday. Prepare for a fluctuation of temperatures from Friday through Monday.

Ice accumulation estimates vary quite a bit. The EURO model predicts nearly 2" of ice for northern Louisiana, especially around Alexandria and north, while the GFS model shows lighter accumulations along the coast up to half an inch. Regardless of the specific numbers, it's definitely something to keep an eye on as the week progresses!

Euro Ice Accumulations.png
gfs Ice Accumulations.png

Stay tuned for updates on timing and amounts, as winter weather forecasting in the south can be tricky!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.