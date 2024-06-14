Quiet in the short term but complicated long term forecast

There's very little change in the short term forecast.
Acadiana is still looking at a hot couple of days as we get into the weekend.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s Friday and Saturday with a heat index pushing into the triple digits.
Saturday looks to be a little hotter so be sure to drink plenty of water while you're out taking care of the lawns.
Skies will stay clear headed into Sunday but a surge of tropical moisture by the end of the weekend will completely change the pattern.
This moisture will likely lead to a scattering of showers, at time fairly heavy, during Sunday afternoon/evening.
The bulk of the wet weather looks like it will hold off until Monday which will be full of widely scattered showers and storms.
Beyond Monday everything gets a little hazy since it's all going to depend on the tropics.
We're continuing to keep an eye on the Bay of Campeche for possible development of a low.
Models seem to be in agreement that a low will develop there eventually but the strength, placement and timing of the low remains a mystery.
Not only do models seem split from each other, but the individual model runs seem to be changing indicating that they don't have a firm grasp on the set up.
This makes it tricky to nail down rain chances next week.
A tighter low earlier in the week probably limits our rain chances as moisture consolidates around the low, but a more disorganized storm with a widespread moisture field would mean plenty of rain for us beyond Monday.
Right now I'll keep widely scattered rain chances in the forecast pretty much every day this week, but I imagine there's going to be plenty of changing over the coming days.