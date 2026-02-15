Quiet end to the weekend; Review of the latest storm reports

The NWS in Lake Charles is out surveying the storm damage today. Here are the latest reports:

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

WIND DAMAGE:

- New Iberia (Iberia), Power lines and a pole are down on Sugar Oak Road.

- Opelousas (St. Landry), A tree has fallen on the I-49 Service Road Southbound near Exit 16.

- Lake Charles (Calcasieu), Multiple trees and power lines are down due to a strong thunderstorm and possible tornado.

- Rayne (Acadia), Shed blown away off of Ebenezer Rd.

- Colfax (Grant), A tree down on Cold Branch Rd, east of Colfax.

- Longville (Beauregard), Numerous reports of damage with a possible tornadic debris signature.

- De Ridder (Beauregard), Trees down and widespread power outages.

- Cheneyville (Rapides), Over 10 power poles snapped.

- Union Hill (Rapides), Trees blocking roads and part of a home's roof blown off.

HIGH WINDS:

- Lake Charles (Calcasieu), Recorded gust of 72 MPH. Source: ASOS

- Lake Arthur (Jeff Davis), Recorded gust of 58 MPH. Source: Mesonet

- Mire (Acadia), Recorded gusts of 132 MPH. Source: Mesonet* This is a preliminary report; further survey needed for confirmation.

TORNADO:

- Pine Prairie (Evangeline), Numerous trees and power lines down, with minor damage reported to a home – possible tornado activity.

- Port Barre (St. Landry), Reports indicate roof damage, with one roof fully caved in and part of another removed from a home. Time estimated by radar—exact location is still being determined. This may have been a tornado.

- Slagle (Vernon), Possible TDS detected on radar, associated with a couplet feature.

