Quiet couple of days before rain arrives late this week

Daniel Phillips

This is going to be a "two article" type of morning.

The tropics continue to look active and will likely be playing a major role in our forecast by the end of the week.

Since there's a lot going on specifically with that system I decided to publish it in it's own separate article which will be out this morning.

In the meantime let's talk about what we've got going on through the middle of the week.

The good news is that the next couple of days are going to be very quiet in Acadiana.

Even the typical summer showers will be few and far between and we'll get a very brief stint of drier weather.

The lack of showers will lead, however, to a much hotter stretch of weather with heat index values pushing near 105 by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain won't be gone entirely but it will be much more isolated.

Heavier rain will start to arrive in waves on Thursday with the back half of the week largely dictated by the tropics.