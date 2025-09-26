Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Quiet and sunny in Acadiana; tropical threat along the east coast

The Atlantic is getting very spicy...HOT!

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

Invest 94L has transformed into Potential Cyclone 9, located about 55 miles north-northwest of Cuba.

3Hurricane Tracker 2 2025.png

The government of the Bahamas has issued tropical storm watches and warnings as PTC 9 approaches.

Tropical Watches Warnings Rob 2019.png

It's likely to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next day, and models suggest it could reach Category 1 status as it heads toward the East Coast.

4Hurricane Tracker 2 2025.png
GRAF Long Range Tropics.png

Georgia and the Carolinas should brace for potential heavy rainfall. The EURO model predicts rain totals between 15-30 inches along the Carolina coast, raising major concerns about flooding, storm surge, beach erosion, rough surf, and rip currents. Let’s remember that North Carolina is still recovering from the outer bands of Hurricane Erin last month, which caused coastal flooding.

1Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is making waves as a powerful Category 3 hurricane located about 430 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Tropical Satellite Enhanced Rob2.png

Just last night, Humberto escalated from a tropical storm to a Category 3 and could potentially reach Category 4—don't be surprised if it pushes to Category 5 in this favorable environment! This makes Humberto the third major hurricane of the season. By the middle of next week, Humberto is set to curve towards the northeast, putting Bermuda in its path. Thankfully, Bermuda has managed to dodge Hurricanes Erin and Gabrielle so far.

3Hurricane Tracker 1 2025.png

Good news for Louisiana: neither of these systems poses a threat to the state.

