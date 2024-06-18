PTC One Forms: Minor impacts for Acadiana from the Gulf's first system

Daniel Phillips

A wet forecast continues across Acadiana as we continue to sit on the northern edge of a region of deep tropical moisture swirling in the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center has designated this PTC (Potential Tropical Cyclone) One and it should become Alberto by the end of the day.

Most of the impacts are going to be felt along the Texas coast near Corpus Christi but locally we could still get a little rain from this system.

Showers may not be as numerous as they were on Monday but they'll still be on and off through the morning and afternoon.

Most areas should get less than an inch of rain, however, a few downpours could easily produce an inch or two and rain totals will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.

This means that widespread flooding isn't expected to be an issue but there may still be some localized street flooding in areas that see a quick hitting downpour.

Thunder and lightning will be likely but we're still not expecting any severe weather with the storms we see on Tuesday.

Winds will be breezy, blowing out of the east around 10-15 mph, and it will feel very tropical outside.

That persistent wind, coupled with the system south of us will lead to higher than normal tides and a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for coastal Acadiana with a Coastal Flood Warning for Cameron Parish.

Tides are expected to run 1-2' higher than normal which could cause some minor flooding along the coast, so I'd expect some water in the yards at Cypremort Point and possible water on the roads along Highway 82 west of Holly Beach.

In the past this kind of set up as lead to a little minor flooding along the docks in Delcambre as water rises through the canals so again be mindful that tides will be running a decent bit higher.

The impacts will gradually taper off through the rest of the week, and while rain chances won't disappear entirely we should start seeing more sunshine.

As we go through the week Acadiana's rain chances will diminish and eventually we'll just be left with some scattered rain chances in the afternoon.

This will open up the door for a quieter back half of the week and weekend.