PTC One becomes the first tropical system of the 2026 seaon

Daniel Phillips

The NHC has begun issuing bulletins for the first time this season with Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

While not quite a named system yet the PTC designation allows the National Hurricane Center to begin issuing Tropical Watches and Warnings ahead of a storm that will likely produce those types of conditions.

PTC 1 could be getting a name as early as Wednesday morning and will eventually reach the Louisiana coast as a low end tropical storm.

Daniel Phillips

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for coastal Louisiana and Texas from just south of Galveston to Morgan City.

Regardless of further development, or the eventual naming of the system the impacts to Acadiana will remain the same.

Be sure to stay tuned to KATC for the latest forecast details and for a full breakdown of impacts you can find my earlier discussion here.