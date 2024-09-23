PTC 9 forms in the Caribbean, will impact the eastern Gulf of Mexico

Daniel Phillips

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which will be the next storm to enter the Gulf of Mexico.

This is not going to impact Acadiana but will have substantial impacts for portions of the Florida Coast so people with interests between Panama City and Tampa will need to monitor this storm.

Landfall is expected as a strong Category Two storm along Florida's Big Bend region on Thursday afternoon.

Models have all been very consistent for almost a week so track confidence is high and we're not expecting any major shifts to the west.

Impacts will trail off as you get west away from the center and I would expect minimal impacts for Pensacola and the 30A region, with the exception of high tides and violent seas.

Hurricane Hunters will start flying the system this afternoon and if they discover a closed center it will get the name Helene.