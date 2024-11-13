Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen forms in the southwestern Caribbean

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen (PTC 19) has formed in the western Caribbean. This system will likely to develop into the season's 18th named storm, Sara. Central America can expect significant rainfall, with areas including Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, and western Nicaragua forecasted to receive nearly 10 to 30 inches of rain, leading to potential flooding.

PTC 19 is anticipated to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next day. By the end of the week, it is expected to reach hurricane strength as it approaches the eastern coast of Honduras.

For now, it is too early to predict the specific impacts of PTC 19 as it moves northwest into early next week. By the middle of next week, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Cuba and Florida, will be areas of interest. Since the disturbance does not yet have a well-defined center of circulation, track adjustments in the forecast are likely.

Stay updated with the latest advisories.

