Pop up showers possible Friday but quiet Festival Weekend

Scattered showers will be the main issue on Friday as there's still a little unsettledness to the pattern.

It looks like most of the showers will be in the northern half of Acadiana and taking place during the late morning and early afternoon.

I wouldn't rule out a possible pop up shower in the evening but as the evening wears on showers will slowly come to an end.

There shouldn't be any major impacts to Festival International in downtown Lafayette and if there are a few evening showers they'll be wrapping up pretty quickly.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the weekend should be quiet and the rain chances will come to an end for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and the heat index is going to push into the 90s.

If you're going to be out at Festival make sure that you are drinking plenty of water and wearing that sunscreen.

Quiet weather will continue into early next week, although it will feel a little more summery outside.