Plenty of wet weather as we start to wrap up the week

Daniel Phillips

Grey, wet weather will persist across Acadiana for yet another day with little change in our overall pattern.

Showers will be on an off through out the day with a few embedded thunderstorms moving through the region.

As has been the case for the last several days the storms will stay below severe criteria and our biggest issue will be the potential for some localized flash flooding.

Temperatures will once again remain below average with highs expected to sit in the mid 80s.

Daniel Phillips

We should finally see this pattern breaking up a little over the weekend, although it will be a slow transition back to our normal summer weather.

Rain chances will slowly diminish but by mid week next week we'll be back to mostly just afternoon pop up storms.

Temperatures will crawl back up into the 90s for the final days of July and the start of August.