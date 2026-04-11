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Pleasantly warm end to the weekend

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

As we look ahead to next week, we expect a warm-up with temperatures on the rise and minimal rain in sight.

For tonight, lows are set to be in the low 60s, and there's a chance of some patchy fog.

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Then, tomorrow brings beautiful weather with Sunday highs reaching the low 80s!

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While the week ahead shows low rain chances (only about 10%-20% for a shower), it looks like we’ll be enjoying plenty of sunshine. Enjoy your weekend!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.