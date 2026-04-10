Pleasant weekend ahead with sun and clouds

The weekend is here, and it's kicking off with the Boudin Festival!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While some areas in Acadiana have seen scattered showers (with total rainfall reaching up to an inch), others have remained dry.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for the rest of the day, expect those isolated to scattered showers to taper off after sunset. Rain chances for the weekend are low—around 0%-10%! This means perfect weather for all the festivities ahead.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The weekend is set to have partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s! As we look ahead to next week, temperatures and humidity will be on the rise, with some areas in CENLA flirting with the low 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.