Pleasant weekend ahead; Showers return later

Lafayette, St. Martin, and a small part of South St. Landry Parishes are officially drought-free thanks to the heavy rain we received this past weekend and last week! While northern, central, and southeast Louisiana are still experiencing extreme drought conditions, we’re pleased to see that the affected area has dropped from 44% to 29%.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The weekend is almost here, and the weather will be gorgeous!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. We'll feel a nice breeze to keep things comfortable.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain is making its return late this weekend, with a 30% chance on Sunday and even higher chances into next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We could see some rainfall totals reach up to 2 inches by Thursday afternoon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.