Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Pleasant weekend ahead; Showers return later

Daniel Three Day.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Daniel Three Day.png
Posted

Lafayette, St. Martin, and a small part of South St. Landry Parishes are officially drought-free thanks to the heavy rain we received this past weekend and last week! While northern, central, and southeast Louisiana are still experiencing extreme drought conditions, we’re pleased to see that the affected area has dropped from 44% to 29%.

Production Earth Design.png

The weekend is almost here, and the weather will be gorgeous!

Daniel Three Day.png

Expect partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. We'll feel a nice breeze to keep things comfortable.

Neighborhood Highs.png

Rain is making its return late this weekend, with a 30% chance on Sunday and even higher chances into next week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

We could see some rainfall totals reach up to 2 inches by Thursday afternoon.

Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.