Pleasant Weather Finally Dominates the Forecast

Daniel Phillips

This is the week Acadiana has been waiting for.

It's been a while since I've been able to go through a whole forecast discussion with out having to include some pending severe weather talk, but this week we all get a chance to catch our breath.

We've still got some clouds hanging around early Monday morning and that will be the most clouds we see for at least the next several days.

Skies will slowly clear through the day and sunshine should be out by the evening.

Temperatures are going to stay in the low 60s in the afternoon and drop down into the low 40s overnight.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the week looks like it will be one of those special forecasts with temperatures in the 70s for the highs with plenty of sunshine and a pleasant breeze.

We won't have too many of these cool downs left so let's be sure to make the most of it.