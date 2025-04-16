Watch Now
Pleasant weather continues, but stormy conditions arrive this weekend

GRAF Long Range.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
GRAF Long Range.png
Muggy Meter-1607543012179.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
svr saturday.png
svr sunday.png
e2.png
e3.png
e4.png
The weather remains pleasant through the end of the week, with high temperatures mostly in the 80s.

GRAF Long Range.png

However, humid conditions will return, with humidity levels reaching the 60s and 70s, ending our streak of dry air.

Muggy Meter-1607543012179.png

Acadiana has experienced little to no rain since the last measurable rainfall of 0.20 inches on April 6th. If you've been waiting for rain, it’s coming; however, it may come at a cost. Late this weekend, Acadiana could see a mix of showers and storms, continuing through the start of next week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

With the return of higher humidity, rain chances will also increase as a storm system approaches from the west, bringing a possibility of severe weather to the south on Easter. We are still a few days away from this event, and forecasts may change as more weather data becomes available.

svr saturday.png
svr sunday.png
e2.png
e3.png
e4.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

