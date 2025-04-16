Pleasant weather continues, but stormy conditions arrive this weekend

The weather remains pleasant through the end of the week, with high temperatures mostly in the 80s.
However, humid conditions will return, with humidity levels reaching the 60s and 70s, ending our streak of dry air.
Acadiana has experienced little to no rain since the last measurable rainfall of 0.20 inches on April 6th. If you've been waiting for rain, it’s coming; however, it may come at a cost. Late this weekend, Acadiana could see a mix of showers and storms, continuing through the start of next week.
With the return of higher humidity, rain chances will also increase as a storm system approaches from the west, bringing a possibility of severe weather to the south on Easter. We are still a few days away from this event, and forecasts may change as more weather data becomes available.
