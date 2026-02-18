Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pleasant day ahead with warmer than normal temperatures

We’re kicking off the morning with mild temperatures that will warm up nicely this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It's going to be breezy out there with gusts between 15 and 25 mph.

Today and tomorrow look mostly dry with just a 10% chance of rain. However, rain chances increase a bit on Friday and Saturday near 30%.

Along with that, expect higher dew points sneaking up into the upper 60s.

As we head into the weekend, a cold front will be coming our way, bringing a few showers and a noticeable dip in temperatures. Winter makes a short-lived comeback with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for a few days. Later in the 10-Day, we gradually warm up.

Stay tuned for updates and enjoy the beautiful day ahead!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

