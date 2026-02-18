Pleasant day ahead with warmer than normal temperatures

We’re kicking off the morning with mild temperatures that will warm up nicely this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It's going to be breezy out there with gusts between 15 and 25 mph.

Today and tomorrow look mostly dry with just a 10% chance of rain. However, rain chances increase a bit on Friday and Saturday near 30%.

Along with that, expect higher dew points sneaking up into the upper 60s.

As we head into the weekend, a cold front will be coming our way, bringing a few showers and a noticeable dip in temperatures. Winter makes a short-lived comeback with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for a few days. Later in the 10-Day, we gradually warm up.

Stay tuned for updates and enjoy the beautiful day ahead!

