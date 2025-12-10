Pleasant day ahead with warmer temperatures this afternoon

Let’s jump right into the forecast. We start with a chilly morning in the 40s, and some areas may have patchy fog, so drive safely out there!

But don’t worry—things are looking up! We’ll warm up nicely into the 70s later today, which is a big improvement over yesterday.

We can expect a "dry" cold front to roll in this afternoon, bringing a shift in winds from the north. The best part? With the lack of moisture in the air, our rain chances are sitting at a crisp zero percent.

Have a great day!

