Pleasant conditions for Thanksgiving, but rain returns this weekend

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 11-26-25
Colder temperatures are expected tonight due to a secondary cold front that pushed through earlier today. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s across the state.

But don't worry; Turkey Day is shaping up to be delightful! We can look forward to sunny skies and cool afternoon highs in the 60s—perfect weather for celebrating with family and friends!

Although we can enjoy a rain-free holiday, keep your umbrellas handy for the weekend ahead. Rain will make its return, with daily rain chances lingering into next week.

We can expect rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches from Saturday through next Thursday.

The WPC has also highlighted Acadiana with a marginal (1/5) risk for flash flooding due to the heavy rain.

Wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving filled with joy and gratitude! Stay warm and enjoy the beautiful day ahead!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

