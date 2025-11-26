Pleasant conditions for Thanksgiving, but rain returns this weekend

Colder temperatures are expected tonight due to a secondary cold front that pushed through earlier today. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s across the state.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

But don't worry; Turkey Day is shaping up to be delightful! We can look forward to sunny skies and cool afternoon highs in the 60s—perfect weather for celebrating with family and friends!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Although we can enjoy a rain-free holiday, keep your umbrellas handy for the weekend ahead. Rain will make its return, with daily rain chances lingering into next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We can expect rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches from Saturday through next Thursday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has also highlighted Acadiana with a marginal (1/5) risk for flash flooding due to the heavy rain.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving filled with joy and gratitude! Stay warm and enjoy the beautiful day ahead!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.