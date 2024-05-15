One more quiet day before a brief return of storms

Daniel Phillips

Sunshine returns in full force again for Wednesday as we continue to work to clean up Monday's mess.

Clear skies could lead to our first 90 degree day with highs expected to get to 90 on the dot in the afternoon.

A light northerly breeze will keep the dry air in place and should keep things from feeling to bad outside.

Clouds will start to return along with the moisture on Thursday and another round of showers and storms is expected late Thursday night.

While we still will have a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather the set up doesn't look as robust as it did on Monday.

That being said a few storms will be capable of producing strong, damaging winds, small hail, and maybe a spin up tornado or two.

Just to reiterate some of the storms may be on the strong side but that doesn't necessarily mean a repeat of Monday.

Showers will clear through Friday morning and the rest of the weekend and the majority of next week looks like it will finally stay quiet.