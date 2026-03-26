One more night of dense fog; Heighten fire threat this weekend

We’re in for another foggy night—this will be night five of foggy conditions.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A Dense Fog Advisory kicks in at midnight and lasts until 9 AM tomorrow. Drive safely and be cautious out there, as visibility will be low.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The latest drought monitor reveals that the situation is worsening across our state. Areas in Acadiana that were previously drought-free are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Unfortunately, extreme drought levels have risen to 15%, up from 10% just last week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A rainless cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a drier and cooler airmass. Once the front passes, winds will increase, and humidity will decrease, leading to an increased fire threat. Fire Weather Watches are already in place for several parishes this weekend, and these watches will likely extend into our area.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.