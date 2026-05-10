One more day of rain and storms; Pleasant weather returns to the forecast

I hope all the wonderful mothers are having a fantastic day, especially before the rain and storms rolled in.
Most of Acadiana is currently under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms, with strong winds and hail being the main concerns. Northern CENLA and Louisiana are facing an elevated risk for strong winds.
We could see an additional 2-3 inches of rain through Monday night, with even higher amounts possible in some storms. A marginal risk (1/4) for heavy rain covers Acadiana tomorrow, so expect heavy rain at times.
Thankfully, after this cold front moves through, we will get a break from the rain. No more umbrellas!
In terms of timing, expect a few morning showers, but the bulk of the rain will likely push through the afternoon.
The infamous fog is back again tonight, leading to patchy to dense conditions.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.