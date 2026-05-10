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One more day of rain and storms; Pleasant weather returns to the forecast

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I hope all the wonderful mothers are having a fantastic day, especially before the rain and storms rolled in.

Most of Acadiana is currently under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms, with strong winds and hail being the main concerns. Northern CENLA and Louisiana are facing an elevated risk for strong winds.

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We could see an additional 2-3 inches of rain through Monday night, with even higher amounts possible in some storms. A marginal risk (1/4) for heavy rain covers Acadiana tomorrow, so expect heavy rain at times.

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Thankfully, after this cold front moves through, we will get a break from the rain. No more umbrellas!

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In terms of timing, expect a few morning showers, but the bulk of the rain will likely push through the afternoon.

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The infamous fog is back again tonight, leading to patchy to dense conditions.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.