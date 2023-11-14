Occasional Light Rain for Tuesday

A relatively strong low pressure system that developed over the western Gulf of Mexico early this week is continuing to edge eastward today. The low drifted quite a bit south of the coast, so those much needed rainfall totals fell short of the forecast Monday. Still, many areas picking up at least a 1/2 inch of rain with higher totals along the coast and offshore.

Tuesday, this low will continue moving east-northeast toward the Florida panhandle. Heaviest rains are forecast to remain offshore before heading toward the beaches Wednesday. An upper low still over Texas should provide enough support for periods of light rain today. Rainfall totals will average a quarter of an inch, with some higher totals to our southeast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will struggle into the mid 60s.

KATC Next Three Days

Tonight, the upper trough and surface low will continue to move away from the area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and rains will taper off. Expect lows to hover in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wednesday should remain cloudy. Little if any rain is expected. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

By Thursday, some breaks in the clouds are expected as highs near 70 degrees. Friday and Saturday appear pleasant. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. A few more clouds return late Sunday with some low end rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Late next week is of course Thanksgiving. One model has rains clearing out by Wednesday morning with dry conditions Thanksgiving. Another model is considerably slower, keeping some rain in the forecast through Thanksgiving and even Black Friday. Only time will tell!