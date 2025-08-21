Not much cooler but lower humidity and rain chances on the way

We can't really call it a cold front or a cool front, but a weak frontal trough is expected to bring drier, though not significantly cooler, weather to Acadiana as we head into the weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

High temperatures this weekend will still reach the low to mid-90s, but the humidity should be much more comfortable. Morning lows are projected to be in the lower 70s for Sunday and Monday mornings, with some northern Acadiana parishes possibly experiencing lows just below 70°—so it's a start!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In the meantime, anticipate scattered showers and storms this evening and again on Friday afternoon and evening.

Expect rain chances to 20% or less for Saturday, around 5% for Sunday, and a solid 0% for Monday. However, scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected to return for the rest of next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.