Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Not much cooler but lower humidity and rain chances on the way

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 08-21-25
KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 08-21-25
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Posted
and last updated

We can't really call it a cold front or a cool front, but a weak frontal trough is expected to bring drier, though not significantly cooler, weather to Acadiana as we head into the weekend.

GRAF Movie for Thursday.gif

High temperatures this weekend will still reach the low to mid-90s, but the humidity should be much more comfortable. Morning lows are projected to be in the lower 70s for Sunday and Monday mornings, with some northern Acadiana parishes possibly experiencing lows just below 70°—so it's a start!

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

In the meantime, anticipate scattered showers and storms this evening and again on Friday afternoon and evening.

Expect rain chances to 20% or less for Saturday, around 5% for Sunday, and a solid 0% for Monday. However, scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected to return for the rest of next week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.