Newly formed tropical system in the Atlantic; Hot temps remain for Acadiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Northern Atlantic, roughly 800 miles west of the Azores Islands.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Fortunately, it poses no threat to the CONUS (Continental U.S.). Cristobal is expected to be a short-lived tropical storm, weakening into a tropical depression as it moves over cooler waters and encounters dry air along with stronger northerly wind shear.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On another note, Invest 92L makes a beeline towards the Lesser Antilles Islands.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Development is looking promising, and we may have a Tropical Depression or even Tropical Storm Dolly emerge soon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There's a tropical wave behind Invest 92L that’s generating disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The environmental conditions are ripe for development.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The summer heat is in full force this week as an upper-level ridge takes hold, keeping our rain chances low and temperatures soaring. We might see a few isolated showers (less than 10%) to help cool us off a bit!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect highs in the low to mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures climbing up to a sizzling 107°. While the NWS in Lake Charles hasn't issued any heat alerts just yet, it's a good idea to stay hydrated and take precautions in the coming days.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.