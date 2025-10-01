Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New month begins with slightly higher rain chances expected

We’re expecting a slight increase in moisture as a developing upper-level disturbance moves in, bringing us some sporadic showers and storms tomorrow through the weekend.

Tomorrow will starts off dry, but keep an eye out for a few showers or storms developing by the afternoon.

Tonight's weather will be perfectly pleasant, with temperatures dipping into the 60s and 70s.

Then, tomorrow’s highs are forecasted to reach the upper 80s to low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

