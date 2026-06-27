New area of disturbance in the Atlantic; Summer heat continues

The NHC has highlighted a new area of disturbance in the Atlantic. A low-pressure system is expected to develop early next week as it moves westward.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The summer heat is definitely making its presence known! Today, Lafayette reached a high of 93° with a morning low of 75°, keeping us right in that perfect temperature (for the Summer) zone.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect more of the same tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s and heat indices climbing near 105°. While we might see an occasional pop-up shower, we’re largely staying dry.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.