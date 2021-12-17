Near Record Highs

Another record high was tied at New Iberia Thursday as highs reached 81 degrees. Here in Lafayette, we came close to the record hitting 82, just one degree shy of the 83 degree high set in 1971. We're going to take another shot at records today as highs are expected to reach the lower 80s. The record high for Lafayette is 82, while the record in New Iberia is 81.

KATC Today's Forecast

We are going to start the day with some dense fog, and how quickly that fog dissipates will factor into how close we'll get to those records this afternoon. After the fog burns off, expect skies to become partly cloudy. Rain chances will be minimal again, with just a few passing showers. The best chance for rain will be over far southeast Louisiana.

KATC Forecast for Saturday Afternoon

Overnight, some fog will be developing again. Visibility early Saturday morning could drop below 1/2 mile in many locations. The fog Saturday will clear, with breezes picking up late in the morning. A cold front will continue pushing southeast toward the region with rain developing around midday for the western sections, and early afternoon for the rest of Acadiana. Rainfall totals should be about a half an inch to an inch before winding down during the evening. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s early, with falling temperatures later in the day.

KATC 1`0 Day Forecast

Sunday looks to be gray and chilly with highs in the 50s. Another shot of rain is expected with another upper disturbance affecting the area Monday. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry, with temperatures more normal for December. Expect quiet weather into the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day period, with temperatures warming up. Highs are expected to be in the 70s Christmas Day.