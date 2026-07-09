Near normal temperatures expected tomorrow with afternoon showers and storms

It’s another summer day, and this pattern continues tomorrow. By Sunday, we’ll have an uptick in rain chances as tropical moisture rolls in along with an upper-level trough.
Expect storm activity to become more widespread rather than scattered, with the potential for heavy downpours ahead.
Expected rainfall amounts are up to 5 inches near the coast over the next week, and there's still some uncertainty about the flood risk.
In terms of temperatures, Friday is set to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, keeping with the summer routine we’ve been accustomed to lately.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.