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Near normal temperatures expected tomorrow with afternoon showers and storms

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

It’s another summer day, and this pattern continues tomorrow. By Sunday, we’ll have an uptick in rain chances as tropical moisture rolls in along with an upper-level trough.

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Expect storm activity to become more widespread rather than scattered, with the potential for heavy downpours ahead.

Expected rainfall amounts are up to 5 inches near the coast over the next week, and there's still some uncertainty about the flood risk.

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In terms of temperatures, Friday is set to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, keeping with the summer routine we’ve been accustomed to lately.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.