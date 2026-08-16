Navigating another week of intense heat and humidity

As we begin another week, the heat remains intense, with high humidity levels and no relief in sight. Even at midnight, escaping the humidity is nearly impossible!

We're currently under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM today, and we have a fourth round of Heat Advisories set for tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With soaring temperatures and high humidity, it is likely that we will face more heat alerts each day this week. As children head home from school during the hottest part of the day, temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 90s, with heat indices reaching up to 111°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Please remember to pack water bottles and charge any electric handheld fans they can take to school.

Heat Safety Tips:

- Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water!

- Find cool, air-conditioned spaces to relax.

- Avoid direct sun exposure when possible.

- Check in on neighbors and loved ones.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

When venturing outside, dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and schedule strenuous activities for the cooler early morning or evening hours. For those working outside, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Be vigilant for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If someone becomes overwhelmed by the heat, move them to a cool, shaded location and call 911.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain is scarce this week, with chances remaining below 10%. We may have a pop-up shower this afternoon, but don’t count on it for relief!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.