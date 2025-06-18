Muggy with showers and storms for Juneteenth

We have more muggy days ahead. Tonight, temperatures will return to the 70s, and for Juneteenth tomorrow, highs are expected to reach the 90s.

There is a chance for showers and storms during the late morning and afternoon, but once we lose daytime heating, we can expect the showers to diminish.

Not all of Acadiana received rain today, but the areas that did saw between 0.50" to 2" of rainfall. Tomorrow will likely follow a similar pattern.

The Gulf and Atlantic are currently quiet, which is fortunate for us! However, the Pacific has Hurricane Erick, which is expected to make landfall in Mexico as a major hurricane within the next day.

