Muggy Start for Acadiana - Isolated Showers Possible Today

Humid start for Acadiana this morning with temperature already in the upper 60s for most of the area. Lafayette seeing 67 F before 5 AM today. Temperatures will aim for a high in the mid-to-upper 70s today.

There will be an really slight chance of showers today, which will be very isolated. These won't impact everyone in Acadiana, and would be short lived and just a bit of a nuisance to a Monday afternoon. The isolated showers look to occur between 11 am and 6 pm. These will clear out overnight.

Tonight, we'll have lingering clouds and lows will fall only back into the low to mid 60s.

There will be another chance of some areas of isolated fog tomorrow morning for some of Acadiana, especially for our more coastal parishes. Can't guarantee it will be there, but also don't want to rule it out.

Similar weather will continue over the next three days, with similar rain chances Tuesday. Our clouds will linger and isolated showers will still be possible. Wednesday will see similar but will have slightly higher rain chances.

Looking ahead through our week we will see a cool down heading into Friday as skies begin to clear up. Unfortunately, this cold isn't incredibly likely to linger into Christmas Day. This has time to change a bit, so stay tuned to KATC Weather Team coverage through the week while we continue to work on your holiday forecast. Tune in tonight to our shows at 5, 6, and 10 PM for a more in-depth look at your extended forecast!