Mostly sunny today, but rain is on the way later this week

Enjoy the dry, sunny skies today, as rain is on the horizon! We can expect another warm afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It might feel a bit breezy, with southeast winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
After more than a month without rain, Acadiana is finally in for a change! The best chances for precipitation are forecasted for Thursday and Friday.
In terms of rainfall, the most significant amounts will be seen in northern Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, where they could receive between 4 to 5 inches. Here in Acadiana, we may see beneficial rain with totals ranging from 0.25 to 1 inch, and isolated spots could receive up to 2 inches.
Looking at the tropics, there’s currently one disturbance with a 40% chance of developing. A low-pressure system is expected, and if it continues to develop, a tropical depression could form by the weekend. Thankfully, it remains situated in the Caribbean Sea.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.