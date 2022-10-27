More Sunshine Thursday

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast for Thursday. After a cool start, skies will be sunny and temperatures will warm into the 70s this afternoon. The ridge of high pressure will continue on an eastward track today, allowing winds to shift more easterly, then southerly this evening. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s.

KATC Upper Level Wind and Moisture for Thursday Morning

A deep trough out to our west will dig across the Rockies today, generating a low pressure area over north Texas. This will move east Friday along with a cold front. Another low may develop along the upper Texas coast. There's a decent amount of moisture associated with this system, therefore rainfall amounts could exceed a half inch before rains end early Saturday.

KATC Expected Rainfall Through Saturday Evening

This would be beneficial since conditions have been quite dry over the past several weeks. Not only will this be good locally, but much of the drought stricken plains should get a healthy dose of rainfall as well. Hopefully this will also boost water levels across major river systems.

KATC Severe Weather Outlook for Friday

There's also a severe weather aspect to talk about. As of now the Storm Prediction Center puts a slight risk of severe storms over the upper Texas coast. A marginal risk exists over southwestern Louisiana. Some gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. It does appear the rougher stuff might stay over the Gulf.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Rains will end fairly early Saturday, with clouds hanging on most of the day. Sunday should be mostly sunny. Highs over the weekend will stay in the low to mid 70s. Halloween is Monday, and partly cloudy skies can be expected. Temperatures will be comfortable during trick or treat times!