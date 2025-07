Hotter temperatures and lower rain chances this week.

The Southeast is expected to have a busy weekend. An area of low pressure may develop late this weekend or early next week. There is a possibility of slow development that could lead to a tropical or subtropical depression. Regardless, heavy rainfall and storms are likely, particularly in Florida.

Tropical development is unlikely for Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

