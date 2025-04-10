More sunny Spring days ahead

The weather remains quiet through the weekend. Expect a fairly cool night, with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow will be another warm day, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A dry cold front is expected to move through Acadiana tonight, but minimal moisture means no rainfall is anticipated. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Friday night. However, warmer and more humid conditions are expected to return early next week.

