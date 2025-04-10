Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More sunny Spring days ahead

Lows Tonight 2025.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Lows Tonight 2025.png
Highs Tomorrow 2025.png
Posted

The weather remains quiet through the weekend. Expect a fairly cool night, with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Lows Tonight 2025.png

Tomorrow will be another warm day, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Highs Tomorrow 2025.png

A dry cold front is expected to move through Acadiana tonight, but minimal moisture means no rainfall is anticipated. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Friday night. However, warmer and more humid conditions are expected to return early next week.

GRAF Long Range.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.