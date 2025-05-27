More stormy weather Wednesday/Thursday and possibly Friday

MAY 27, 2025 — More stormy conditions are expected for Acadiana Wednesday into Thursday and possibly Friday as disturbances continue to interact with a moist and unstable atmosphere.

In addition to a good chance of mainly daytime showers and storms the Storm Prediction Center keep Acadiana in a marginal risk (a level out of 5) for severe storms that could produce damaging winds and hail, perhaps an isolated tornado.

And given the recent wet pattern Acadiana is also hatched in for a marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall.

On any given day through at least Thursday there will be random pockets of 2-4" rainfalls, so localized urban and street flooding will be possible, especially in areas where multiple storms impact over the next few days.

Highest rain chances Wednesday should come in the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Activity Thursday into Friday may initiate earlier in the day, from mid-morning through the afternoon hours.

A weak front should traverse the area Friday bringing drier and more stable conditions into the area for Saturday...which should be a completely sunny day.

In the longer term, a few afternoon showers and/or storms may return for Sunday afternoon/evening with a relatively quieter pattern expected through mid-week.

Interestingly enough, some deeper Gulf tropical moisture associated with a potential weak tropical disturbance, may edge into Acadiana toward the end of the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Although any potential Gulf disturbance looks to weak and disorganized (if not nonexistent), it's becoming that time of year to keep an eye on any potential disturbances that could organize in the Gulf, especially for the potential of heavy rains during the month of June.