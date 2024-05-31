More soaking storms this weekend; rain chance relief next week

More soaking showers and thunderstorms are expected for Acadiana this weekend with rain chances in the 60-70% (or higher), but activity should become more scattered in nature through Sunday.

A moist and unstable atmosphere combined with weak disturbances rolling in from the west will ignite scattered showers and storms Saturday into Sunday, accompanied by the ubiquitous heavy downpours, lightning and some gusty winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Saturday should be in the 60-70% range with the possibility of an isolated severe storm, with the primary threat of damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state hatched in for a low-end marginal risk, a level 1 out of 5, for a few isolated severe storms Saturday...are they're forecasting no risk for Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Overall, storm activity is expected to become the more "garden variety" of splash and dash storms this weekend with rain chances Sunday near 60-70% again.

Activity overall should become more scattered in nature into Sunday.

Additional rains of 1-2" are anticipated in many areas with isolated spots receiving up to 2-4" are expected for the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures at night into the weekend should be closer to the lower 70s while daytime highs will be dictated by storms and clouds, so mid-upper 80s will be most likely.

Upper level high pressure ridging will begin to nudge into the area from Mexico, helping to reduce the rain chances starting Monday and for most of the rest of the week...thus, a return to hotter and more humid conditions are anticipated.

A weak frontal trough should pass through the region around Thursday, accompanied by scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Drier more pleasant weather (but still quite warm for the time of year) is anticipated for Friday, with the following weekend looking pretty good.

A few showers may return as early as Sunday afternoon and carry into the following week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

