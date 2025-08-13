More scattered activity this week plus a tropical update

Let's talk about the forecast. No significant changes are expected, with temperatures remaining close to average—overnight lows in the 70s and daytime highs in the low 90s.

On Thursday, students may encounter scattered showers and storms during the afternoon as they head home from school.

This pattern will likely continue through the week, bringing partly cloudy skies and occasional showers or thunderstorms. And yes it'll still remain hot and humid, with heat index values reaching the triple-digits.

The latest tropical update!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.