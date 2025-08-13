Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More scattered activity this week plus a tropical update

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Back2SchoolDriveTimeWX.png
t2.png
t1.png
Hurricane Tracker 1 2025.png
Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
2Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
Posted

Let's talk about the forecast. No significant changes are expected, with temperatures remaining close to average—overnight lows in the 70s and daytime highs in the low 90s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

On Thursday, students may encounter scattered showers and storms during the afternoon as they head home from school.

Back2SchoolDriveTimeWX.png
Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
2Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
3Extended HRRR FutureCast.png

This pattern will likely continue through the week, bringing partly cloudy skies and occasional showers or thunderstorms. And yes it'll still remain hot and humid, with heat index values reaching the triple-digits.

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png

The latest tropical update!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.