More rain to come today and this weekend

The forecast remains much of the same today with showers and storms, mainly this afternoon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to Saturday, higher rain chances are expected, up to 70% from morning through the afternoon! Thanks to a surge of tropical moisture, we may see hefty rainfall, with totals up to 3 inches and even higher amounts in some thunderstorms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has issued a marginal (1/4) risk for heavy rain tomorrow and Sunday, which means we could see some minor street flooding. If you have outdoor plans, remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.