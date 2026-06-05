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More rain to come today and this weekend

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

The forecast remains much of the same today with showers and storms, mainly this afternoon.

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Looking ahead to Saturday, higher rain chances are expected, up to 70% from morning through the afternoon! Thanks to a surge of tropical moisture, we may see hefty rainfall, with totals up to 3 inches and even higher amounts in some thunderstorms.

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The WPC has issued a marginal (1/4) risk for heavy rain tomorrow and Sunday, which means we could see some minor street flooding. If you have outdoor plans, remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.