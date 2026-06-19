More rain heads our way with an elevated flood risk

Happy Juneteenth! It’s going to be a scorcher today, with highs reaching the low 90s and heat indices hitting the triple digits!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A Heat Advisory goes into effect starting at noon, so stay cool and hydrated out there. Don’t forget to check on your friends and family!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We have plenty to discuss as the rain is set to return later today. After the devastating flooding yesterday in Avoyelles Parish, we’re sad to report that more rain is on the way.

Central Avoyelles received between 20 and 30 hours of rainfall, wreaking havoc in just 12 to 16 hours. With more rain looming, the situation could worsen in the affected areas.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has already issued a slight (2/5) risk for flash flooding today and tomorrow, with isolated showers pushing south of I-10 and widespread activity in Central Louisiana. A moderate (3/5) risk is in place for southern Mississippi and Alabama, which also faced severe flooding yesterday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The possibility of heavy rainfall is back, as some areas may see an additional 3 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday. Following this, a short-wave trough is expected to increase rain chances for CENLA and Acadiana, potentially leading to heavy downpours.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, there’s a silver lining! An upper-level ridge will build in by the end of the weekend, ushering in drier conditions and warmer temperatures.

Just when we thought Arthur was officially out of here. The remnants continue to impact the Southeast and East Coast, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region. Residents can expect heavy rainfall, which increases the risk of flash flooding in some areas. This system is forecasted to move out into the eastern Atlantic tonight or tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.