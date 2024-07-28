More rain and storms tomorrow, and the summer heat will return next week!

Acadiana is caught between a low and high-pressure system as Gulf moisture fuels showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Drier air over the Great Plains is expected to reach Acadiana next week, leading to a decrease in rain activity. However, isolated to scattered showers and storms can still be expected throughout the rest of July.

Tomorrow, there is a 70% chance of showers and storms, but the good news is that rain chances will decline for next week.

In addition to the lower rain chances, temperatures will rise back into the 90s. Heat advisories may be necessary as heat index values are predicted to reach triple digits. From August 4-10, warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected across the country.

Aside from lower rain chances and the return of summer heat, the tropics are becoming active again. There is a disturbance in the Atlantic with a 30% chance of formation over the next several days. A tropical depression could form. It is currently a large area of disorganized showers and storms that will eventually move over the Greater Antilles next week.

