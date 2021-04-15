More Heavy Rain Possible

Storms will develop again today. Some of these could bring some heavy rain. Flood watches are still posted. Expect most of the rain to fall during the morning hours of Thursday, then lighter rains will linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will run in the lower 70s for daytime highs, and winds will be gusty out of the northeast.

.

Overnight, skies will remain cloudy. Some occasional rain will be in the area. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s. For Friday, we'll start with clouds and a few showers. Thunderstorms will be more likely into the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Over the weekend, a cold front will sweep through bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. This front won't be stalling along the coast like what we've had all week. It will be more progressive, and drier air is expected behind the front. Therefore, by Sunday, we'll get some sunshine and cooler temperatures.