More foggy nights; weather changes later this week

The past few mornings have been quite foggy, and it looks like we can expect another foggy start tomorrow.

A Dense Fog Advisory is already in effect for Thursday morning.

Dense Fog Tips:

- Slow down

- Increase the distance between you and the driver ahead

- Turn on low beam headlights. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility even more.

- Plan for travel delays. Consider leaving earlier than usual to account for delays.

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT: Today, several cities in our area have set or tied record-high temperatures! Check this out:

📍 Lafayette soared to 85° at 2:48 PM surpassing the previous record of 84° set back in 1930.

📍 New Iberia reached 84° at 1:00 PM, breaking the old record of 83° set back in 1974 and 1991.

📍 Alexandria tied its old record of 83° at 3:47 PM, matching the old record set in 1930.

Overall, temperatures have been running about 10-15° above the normal lately.

