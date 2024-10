Acadiana we have another cool night ahead with temperatures in the 50s and the 60s with clear skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Highs are back in the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow with sunny skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Dry conditions continue through the end of next week, but rain chances return between 10-20%. For now, Acadiana isn't expecting widespread rainfall.