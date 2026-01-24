Mixed wintry precipitation and freezing cold temperatures expected tonight

It's over 2000 miles of Winter Weather Alerts across the country this weekend!

All of the alerts below go into effect this evening for CENLA and Acadiana.

❄️ ICE STORM WARNING (6 PM SAT-6 PM SUN): Potential ice accumulations up to half an inch. Freezing rain and ice accumulation are expected to begin this evening and continue through tomorrow as temperatures drop below freezing.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Power outages and tree damage are likely.

🥶 COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (6 PM SAT-12 PM SUN): Wind chills will plummet as low as 16°. Keep in mind that frostbite and hypothermia can occur with unprotected skin in these temperatures, and prolonged freezing could lead to ruptured water pipes.

🌨️ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (6 PM SAT-6 PM SUN): Mixed wintry precipitation will be possible with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch possible. Slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

🥶 EXTREME COLD WARNING (6 PM SUN-11 AM MON): Dangerous cold wind chills ranging from 4° to 10°.

Protect the 4 P's: People, pets, plants, and pipes! Stay warm, and stay up to date on the latest alerts.

