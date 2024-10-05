Milton forms in the Gulf; could be a major hurricane threat for Florida

Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to intensify, then accelerate east-northeastward, and be near major hurricane strength as it heads toward the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Latest NHC forecast track and intensity with a comparison to the GRAF Model through the next 72 hours. GRAF shows a rapid intensification coming and is a little to the right of the NHC track, which may be a bias in the model...we'll see. See the latest post below:

But bad news either way for portions of Florida, and the West Coast that is still reeling from Helene, coming this week.

Milton will not pose any threats to Louisiana other than increasing tidal action across Eastern Louisiana Coast Tuesday/Wednesday.