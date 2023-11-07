Mild Weather Continues into the Mid Week

Quiet weather will remain in place for the next few days before some changes move in for the latter part of the week. Another day with mild temperatures are expected with temperatures running above normal. Some low cloudiness or patchy fog is possible early Tuesday morning, with skies eventually becoming mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower 80s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

KATC Today's Forecast

A front to our northwest will gradually move closer to the area Wednesday into Thursday. Southerly winds will increase, helping to bring some moisture into the area. Conditions aloft are quite dry, so getting any showers going during the mid week will be limited. Breezes on Wednesday could reach 20mph. Expect highs to range in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Thursday's highs will stay in the lower 80s with cloudiness moving in over the course of the day.

KATC Rain possible Thursday night into Friday.

The front reaches the area late Thursday into Friday. The upper pattern should also be moistening the mid and upper levels, so some rain is expected. Models are showing mainly light rain showers over Acadiana, with heavier amounts of rain reserved for coastal Texas. Before the weekend starts, western areas can expect a little over a half inch of rain, while eastern sections are forecast to see anywhere between a quarter and a half inch. All of Acadiana is still under exceptional drought. Rains toward the end of the week won't bust the drought, but we'll take any rain at this point.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

The front will stall along the coast, and several low pressure areas are expected to develop along the front over the weekend, into next week. Unsettled weather will remain to our south, but cloud cover might be hanging on into the weekend. A few showers are possible, with better rain chances again early next week with some cooler temperatures.