Mild temperatures through Saturday; Canadian cold front Sunday drops temps

A sharp Canadian cold front is set to arrive early Sunday, bringing scattered showers followed by an influx of frigid Arctic air! This will likely be our first hard freeze of the season.

Expect the warmest temperatures in the 50s and 60s early Sunday.

As the cold front moves through, temperatures will plummet into the mid-30s and low 40s.

As the cold settles in overnight, prepare for wake-up temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.

With windy conditions, wind chills are likely to dip into the teens and low 20s.

A friendly reminder to protect your pets, people, and plants during this chilly stretch! We anticipate temperatures to stay below freezing for about six hours. However, expect a slight increase in overnight temperatures as we transition into Tuesday morning, with another light freeze possible as temperatures hover near or below freezing.

